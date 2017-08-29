JUST IN
Chikungunya, dengue, malaria sting New Delhi; over 1,700 people affected
Southern railways earns Rs 4.69 lakh from ticket-less travellers

Railways also fined those without paying luggage fares on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Salem division of southern railways has collected a record amout of Rs 4.69 lakh from ticketless travellers and those without paying luggage fares on Monday.

Anticipating huge rush in trains after three day holidays, the commercial branch of the division carried out checks yesterday in 41 trains in Coimbatore, Karur, Tirupur, Erode, Mettupalayam and Salem and realised the amout from 1,089 persons.


The previous highest realisation in the category was Rs 3,37,595 on April two, a release said.

