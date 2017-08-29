Southern railways earns Rs 4.69 lakh from ticket-less travellers

The Salem division of southern has collected a record amout of Rs 4.69 lakh from and those without paying luggage fares on Monday.



Anticipating huge rush in trains after three day holidays, the commercial branch of the division carried out checks yesterday in 41 trains in Coimbatore, Karur, Tirupur, Erode, Mettupalayam and Salem and realised the amout from 1,089 persons.



The previous highest realisation in the category was Rs 3,37,595 on April two, a release said.

