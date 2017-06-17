Southwest monsoon to advance in Bihar in next 3-4 days

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at one or two places in the state in the past 24 hours

Southwest monsoon, which hit the eastern parts of on Friday, may advance further in remaining parts of the state during the next three-four days.



"Favourable conditions are developing for further advance of south-west monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and the remaining parts of Odisha, and during the next 3-4 days," said All India Weather Inference report issued by the India Meteorological Department,



According to Meteorological Centre bulletin, Bihar's major cities like Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea may also witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershower on Sunday.



Gaya was the hottest place at 39.1 degrees Celsius in the state followed by Bhagalpur at 38.9 degrees Celsius, at 37.7 DC and Purnea at 36.0 DC, the bulletin said and added that the state capital recorded 36.8 degree Celsius on Friday.



and Gaya received 0.8 mm and 1.0 mm of rainfall respectively in the past 24 hours (between 8:30 am on Friday to Saturday's 8:30 am).



Jehanabad, Simri Bakhtiyarpur received five cm rain each, while Koilwar and Makhdumpur recorded three cm rainfall, and Banka, Barhara and Bhore witnessed two cm rain each, it said.

Press Trust of India