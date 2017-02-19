TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion September 1

AP/PTI  |  Cape Canaveral (US) 

SpaceX go for launching rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

SpaceX is all set to launch a rocket from NASA's historic moon pad.

As the sun rose on Saturday over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.

Liftoff is scheduled for 10:01 am (local time).

SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago. The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA's final space shuttle flight.

This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion September 1. The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad.

SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A which it leases from NASA to resume flights. The company hopes to launch astronauts from 39A next year.

