Special status row: I feel PMO has no good intention for Andhra, says Naidu

Minister N on Wednesday alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was giving access to tainted political parties.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Naidu, when asked about reports of the colluding with the (YSRCP), opined that those involved in corruption should not be given "nexus or access."

"PMO is giving access to tainted political parties. Many of the party leaders are seen moving in and around the PMO. What is the message they are trying to convey? They should not give nexus or access to those having corruption charges," he said.

Furthermore, the (TDP) accused the BJP-led government of leveling baseless allegations regarding the party diverting funds granted to the state for other purposes.

"These are all baseless allegations against us. We have submitted all utilisation certificates, so they cannot say that we are diverting funds. I condemn such allegations. This is a cooperative federalism, you (Centre) cannot make such allegations on state governments. This is an unwarranted approach," he said.

Amid speculations of gearing up to lead a 'third front' in the upcoming general elections, the former clarified that his two-day visit to the capital was solely for justice to be meted to his state.

"I didn't talk about all these things (Third front). I have only one purpose of visiting New Delhi-justice to At the time of bifurcation, a lot of promises were made to the state, especially regarding a Special Category Status. However, no measures have been taken so far. I have visited 29 times, but they keep giving me the same excuses. I feel they have no good intention for However, I will keep fighting and putting pressure on the government, as what we are asking for is our right," he said.

Naidu, who met a number of political party leaders over the last two days, reiterated that the government should fulfill all promises made to at the time of bifurcation, as the state suffered huge losses.

"This (special status) is a genuine demand that I am fighting for, as it was promised to us at the time of bifurcation. For the past four years, nothing has been done for us. Our cause has been ignored even in this year's Union Budget. I once again would like to urge the Centre to execute all measures promised to us. All political party leaders who I met have assured their support in my fight for this cause," said

For the unversed, the TDP and the BJP-led Centre have been at loggerheads over the non-issuance of the special status to the state, which subsequently led to the former withdrawing from the Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month.