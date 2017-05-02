Special teams to enforce hiked minimum wages: Delhi Labour Min Gopal Rai

Delhi Labour Minister on Monday said that special teams will be set up in each district of the city to ensure strict enforcement of the increased minimum wages.

He made the announcement at a programme here organised on the occasion of Labour Day.

Addressing workers, Rai said the (AAP) government was committed to the development of the labourers and would strictly enforce the revised minimum wages.

"For strict enforcement of revised minimum wages, special task force teams will be formed in each district for surveillance and redressal of complaints regarding violation of minimum wages," he said.

Lt. Governor in March had approved the increased minimum wages in the city.

As per Delhi cabinet decision, the minimum wages will go up from Rs 9,724 to Rs 13,350 a month for unskilled labourers, from Rs 10,764 to Rs 14,698 for semi-skilled labourers and from Rs 11,830 to Rs 16,182 for skilled labourers.

The Labour Minister said all the have been asked to receive all complaints regarding non-payment of new minimum wages on the priority basis and address them in a time-bound manner.

He also asked the officials to direct labour inspectors to guarantee the payment of hiked minimum wages to the workers in their respective areas.