Speculation about motives behind Hafiz Saeed's arrest; MEA to watch & wait

His isn't a house arrest, as the media reports, but a full detention for anti-Pakistan activities

His isn't a house arrest, as the media reports, but a full detention for anti-Pakistan activities

A day after Pakistan’s government arrested Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), along with four associates and issued orders against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its humanitarian aid front, the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation, the Pakistani street is abuzz with speculation about what motivated this crackdown. Pakistani government sources discreetly suggest that Saeed was detained to insulate Pakistanis from President Donald Trump’s order banning non-US travellers from seven Islamic countries from entering the United States, and a follow-up suggestion ...

Ajai Shukla