Speeding in fog: 5 powerlifters killed, 1 critical in Delhi road accident

According to a preliminary investigation, the speed of the car was very high

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Car accident
Photo: ANI Twitter

Five powerlifting players were killed while one other got injured in a road accident due to fog conditions at Sindhu border in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Police, the hapless incident took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The six were immediately shifted to Raja Harishchandar Hospital in Narela, where four were declared brought dead. Other two were said to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Tikamchand, Saurabh, Yogesh, Harish Roy, and Saksham, all are residents of Timarpur.

The injured have been identified as Rohit.

Saksham, a national level player, was shifted to Max Hospital where he succumbed to death while Rohit is admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the speed of the car was very high. Some bottles were also found in the car indicating the possibility of drunken driving.

A probe in the regard is underway.
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 08:22 IST

