SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers at Goa airport

A flight number SG172 on Friday took off without informing the passengers and left them stranded with their luggage at the airport.

The incident took place when a group of around 14 passengers came from to take their connecting flight.

Heated argument started between the passengers and the staff.

Later, the staff informed that the next flight is scheduled to depart at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, a passenger called the airport police to intervene into the matter but the staff arranged another airlines ticket for all the stranded passengers.

At first, flight number SG3105 delayed by more than two hours while coming from to

After that, when the passengers landed at the airport, the scheduled flight took off leaving them behind.

According to the flight number SG 3105 Chennai- flight was delayed due to a technical reason on Friday morning and as a result 14 passengers who were to take the onward flight from to (SG 172) missed the connecting flight.

These 14 passengers had been informed about the delay and misconnection at the airport itself.

They have now been accommodated in another airline and their flight will depart at 5.45 pm

This is not the first time that was in news.

Earlier, a warrant has been issued against its managing director for ignoring its two-year-old order to reimburse the air ticket's cost to a passenger, who was not allowed to board the plane.

The allegation is that on April 21, 2015, when the fellow passenger reached at the counter of the airline, he was not issued the boarding pass to board the aircraft.

Regardless of the online booking, hard copies of the ticket were sought.

In the meanwhile, he missed the flight due to negligence of the airline employees.

After this, the traveller asked for the ticket's money, but the airlines did not return the ticket price of Rs. 5,000.