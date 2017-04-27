SpiceJet to offer visa services for Dubai-bound passengers

No-frills airline SpiceJet will provide visa services for Indian passengers travelling to on its flights.

All Indian holders travelling to on SpiceJet and holding valid round trip tickets can avail the It would be available for 14 days as well as 30 days tourist visas.

"The is available at a competitive rate starting from Rs 5,412 per passenger," the airline said in a release on Thursday.

The airline in association with Cozmo Travel World Pvt Ltd would help passengers with their visa application.

SpiceJet operates ten daily flights to

According to the release, the visa processing fee for the facility is non-refundable and passengers have to comply with all the requirements of the visa authorities.

About the new initiative, SpiceJet's Senior Vice President (Commercial) Shilpa Bhatia said it would help the airline "get closer towards establishing a one Stop Shop citizen-centric service delivery model while enhancing the customer's travel experience".

SpiceJet flies to 46 destinations, including 7 international ones, and operates an average of 342 flights every day.