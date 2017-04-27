TRENDING ON BS
SpiceJet to offer visa services for Dubai-bound passengers

Base price for availing the service is Rs 5,412

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet
File photo of passengers queued in front of the SpiceJet booking counter at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

No-frills airline SpiceJet will provide visa services for Indian passengers travelling to Dubai on its flights.

All Indian passport holders travelling to Dubai on SpiceJet and holding valid round trip tickets can avail the visa service. It would be available for 14 days as well as 30 days tourist visas.

"The visa service is available at a competitive rate starting from Rs 5,412 per passenger," the airline said in a release on Thursday.

The airline in association with Cozmo Travel World Pvt Ltd would help passengers with their UAE visa application.

SpiceJet operates ten daily flights to Dubai.

According to the release, the visa processing fee for the facility is non-refundable and passengers have to comply with all the requirements of the UAE visa authorities.

About the new initiative, SpiceJet's Senior Vice President (Commercial) Shilpa Bhatia said it would help the airline "get closer towards establishing a one Stop Shop citizen-centric service delivery model while enhancing the customer's travel experience".

SpiceJet flies to 46 destinations, including 7 international ones, and operates an average of 342 flights every day.

