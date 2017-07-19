Spider in Parliament canteen's food; senior official falls sick

TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  New Delhi 

A senior official of the Lok Sabha's reporting branch fell sick on Tuesday afternoon after he consumed food from the Parliament's canteen. Later, a spider was found in the food.

The official namely Srinivasan said, "Right after consuming a few bites, I started vomiting and that's when I noticed the spider in my food. I have complained to the canteen's staff."

