Spider in Parliament canteen's food; senior official falls sick

A senior official of the Lok Sabha's reporting branch fell sick on Tuesday afternoon after he consumed food from the Parliament's canteen. Later, a spider was found in the food.
The official namely Srinivasan said, "Right after consuming a few bites, I started vomiting and that's when I noticed the spider in my food. I have complained to the canteen's staff."
Srinivasan had ordered pongal and curd rice.
