Watch: Sitaram Yechury roughed up by a young man at press meet in New Delhi
Sports Min Vijay Goel writes to PMO seeking Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand

His name had earlier been suggested for the highest honour by the sports ministry for Bharat Ratna

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Dhyan Chand
Dhyan Chand. Photo - Wikimedia

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel has written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), requesting that the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, to be conferred on hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Regarded as one of the finest hockey players of his time, Dhyan Chand helped India win three Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1936, besides playing a big role in instilling pride through sports in a nation that was pushing for independence.

His name had earlier also been suggested for the highest honour by the sports ministry for the country's highest civilian award.

