Sports minister's slum race rekindles Delhi BJP's tussle at home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 26 May, when Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre completes three years. On the same day, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister has organised a "Slum Yuva Daud" in New Delhi.

This has irked a number of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, claim party sources.

Goel, in a press conference on Wednesday, announced that his campaign, “Slum Yuva Daud” - also organised to mark three years of the NDA in power - would start at 6 am. There are plans of newly elected BJP councillors adopting a slum each in the capital and developing the area.

However, senior leaders opposing Goel’s programme has yet again brought to the fore the troubles within the Delhi BJP.

Despite the massive win in municipal corporation elections in the capital last month, the tussle between Goel and Delhi BJP chief continues, claim sources. As a result, the party is yet to announce the names of its councillors who were to be assigned as leaders in the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by for the newly elected councillors at his residence. It seems that it did not go well with Tiwari. He not only skipped the function but sources claim his camp advised councillors against attending the function.“Tiwari was also invited but he was not able to attend it because of his busy schedule. About 50 councillors had attended the event out of 181 in the three MCDs as everyone was not able to make it,” said spokesperson of BJP Delhi, Ashwini Upadhyay.

“On Monday, Delhi BJP had held its state executive meeting at Pandit Pant Marg to chalk out final plan to commemorate three years of Narendra Modi's government. Tiwari reached Goel's Ashoka Road residence an hour before the executive meeting following which both leaders asserted that the misunderstanding between them has been resolved. This happened only after top party members intervened and asked them to patch up. They were no more engaged in any tussle,” said BJP vice president Shyam Jaju.

“The party leaders had also discussed ‘Adopt a Slum’ campaign initiated by in the meeting wherein each BJP councillor will pick up a slum and develop it. Tiwari announced the plan to adopt and develop a slum every six months. Both the leaders can work together and make India slum-free in the coming years,” Jaju added.

Upadhyay also said that the main strategy of the BJP government is to create political task force besides ensuring timely implementation of its poll promises. He further added that BJP government has identified ways to tackle pollution and corruption in Delhi.