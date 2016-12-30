Sports ministry suspends Indian Olympic Association's recognition

Dissatisfied with the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) response to the show cause notice for appointing the scam-tainted duo of and as life presidents, the on Friday suspended the deemed of the national Olympic body.

Following the suspension, the will cease to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

All government assistance, financial or otherwise, to the will also be stopped.

"The government has suspended the deemed recognition, granted by it to the until the reverses its decision to appoint and Abhay Chautala as life presidents," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry issued a show cause notice to the on Wednesday after the general body meeting of the sports body passed a resolution on Tuesday to appoint its former presidents Kalmadi and Chautala — both of whom have been charge-sheeted — as life presidents.

"The was required to reply to the show cause notice by 5 pm on Friday. In their response, on Friday sought an extension of time up to January 15 for replying to the show cause notice, stating that president, was out of the country and they needed to consult him.

"The government is not satisfied with the response of since they have not given any substantive reply especially with regard to the non-eligibility of and Abhay Chautala. The government considers the reply of only as a ploy to buy time," the statement said.

"This is a serious violation of the norms of good governance by which is the mother sports body and corrective action needs to be taken immediately as it is a matter of national prestige and public sentiments.

"Although the government has utmost respect for the Olympic Charter and is committed to protecting the autonomy of sports, it cannot remain a mute spectator to the blatant violation of principles of ethic and good governance by IOA, thereby putting the image and prestige of the country at stake," it added.

"Hence, it has been decided to suspend deemed granted by the government to till necessary corrective measure is taken by IOA."