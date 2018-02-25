Sri Lanka tri-series: Rohit to lead; Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni rested

Skipper along with senior most player Mahendra Singh Dhoni were prominent among the host of players rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting March 6. will lead a second string team comprising the leading performers in domestic (Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and IPL) tournaments. will be his deputy in a side that has as many as six changes. " was not available for selection as he had requested for rest," national selector MSK Prasad was quoted as saying in a press release. On predicted lines, top fast bowling duo of have been rested along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya after they shared enormous workload on the South Africa tour. "We've kept in mind the workload and upcoming schedule while finalizing the team for Nidahas Trophy.

The high-performance team has suggested that adequate rest should be given to our fast bowlers to help improve athletic performance, maximize rest and prevent injury," Prasad added. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is also not in the bound team. A close look will indicate that selectors maintained consistency by selecting all those players, who were part of the home T20s against in December. Coming back in the team are prolific keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, after a solid season in white-ball cricket including centuries in both national T20s and One-dayers. Off spinner Washington Sundar, pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Deepak Hooda are back in the side after the home series against All-rounder Vijay Shankar is the like for like replacement for Pandya. Dinesh Karthik is the first keeper while Pant may play as pure batsman. The prominent performer to miss out was who scored 2000 plus runs in the season. "Mayank has not been selected because we are following a pattern. Any domestic performer will have to play A before being considered for senior team selection," a senior official close to selection committee told PTI. Squad: (Captain), (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, (wk).