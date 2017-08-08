TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Malayalam actor Dileep's judicial remand extended
Business Standard

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 48 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu

About 12 mechanised boats of the fishermen were also seized by the navy

Press Trust of India  |  Rameswaram 

Representative image
Representative image

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested 48 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu after firing in the air, official sources said.

12 mechanised boats of the fishermen were also seized by the navy, Fisheries Assistant Director Shivakumar told PTI.


The fishermen, belonging to Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts, were taken to Kangesanthurai by the navy personnel, he said.

The navy men allegedly rammed their boats against the mechanised vessels and under its impact four fishermen fell into the sea and were rescued by the naval personnel immediately.

Later they fired a couple of shots in the air and asked the fishermen to surrender, which they did.

The fishermen were later taken to Kangesanthurai.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements