Sri Lankan Navy arrests 48 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested 48 from after firing in the air, official sources said.



12 mechanised boats of the were also seized by the navy, Fisheries Assistant Director Shivakumar told PTI.



The fishermen, belonging to Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts, were taken to Kangesanthurai by the navy personnel, he said.The navy men allegedly rammed their boats against the mechanised and under its impact four fell into the sea and were rescued by the naval personnel immediately.Later they fired a couple of shots in the air and asked the to surrender, which they did.The were later taken to Kangesanthurai.