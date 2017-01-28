Sri Venkateswara College wins Great Britain debate in Delhi

The Delhi edition of the Great Britain Debate organised by the British High Commission and hosted by the Lady Sri Ram College was won by and of Sri Venkateswara College. The runners up were Pratyaksha Jha and Aritro Bose of Ashoka University.

The audience witnessed a high intensity and quality competition among 32 top debating teams from across universities and colleges in Delhi who spoke for and against topics on gender equality and sustainable development.

At the event, Hannah Cockburn, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs, British High Commission said:

"This is the fourth consecutive year that we have conducted the Great Britain Debate. We are delighted this time to have been able to increase our nationwide footprint to include debaters from across the country. I am happy to have heard some of the fine voices of the next generation. The youth of India are important constituents of a 'Living Bridge' between UK and India. I congratulate the winners and urge all of the participants to use the Great Britain Debate as a springboard to go and achieve great things for India.

"Just like the debating competition, the prize is also special. Each element of the prize has been carefully handpicked to enable the winning team's journey to success through knowledge and education. Winners of the Great Britain Debate will get a Kindle, annual British Council Library membership, 'HeySuccess' premium membership. Most importantly they will get an exclusive opportunity to meet and interact with Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, British High Commissioner to India."

Organised by the British High Commission network in India, the Great Britain Debate competition is one of the biggest since its conception. In its 4th edition, the competition is being held in eight cities - Bhopal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Dehradun, Jaipur and Patiala.

The debate is being organised in association with Chevening Scholarships.