Sridevi wins National Award for 'Mom'; here's the full list of winners

its hat to mainstream stars and Sridevi, Film Awards on Friday recognised their contribution to the by honouring them posthumously with the and best awards.

Announcing Sridevi's name, said the was the most deserving candidate.

Sridevi, whose filmography spanned across 50 years and in 300 films in languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, was recognised for her role of an angry mother seeking justice for her daughter in rape revenge drama, "Mom".

Her death, at the age of 54 in February this year, had shocked the country. Kapur had worked with in "Mr India".

"It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in 'Mom'," Kapur said.

Sridevi's husband became emotional when told about her win.

"Thank you. I just wish she was here today to see this," Boney said.

Khanna, one of the biggest stars of Hindi films in '70s and '80s, became the 49th recipient of award, Indian cinema's highest honour. Probably, the only second to be named for the honour posthumously after Prithviraj Kapoor.

The jury recognised the diversity in by distributing accolades to films belonging to different regional languages.

Rima Das' Assamese film "Village Rockstars", about the music aspirations of a village girl, was named the best feature film, besides scoring awards for the best location sound recordist, editing and best child artiste (Bhanita Das).

was named the best and the best adapted for his Malayalam film "Bhayanakam". It also won the best cinematography award.

Riddhi Sen was recognised as the best for Kaushik Ganguly's "Nagarkirtan", which was also bagged awards in multiple categories, such as the best costume, makeup and special jury.

Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman swept the best music direction category by winning the best songs for the Film "Kaatru Veliyidai" and the best background music for the Hindi film "Mom".

"Sinjar", made in Jasari language, won for the best debut film of a to Pampally. It was also recognised as the best film in Jasari langauge.

Mainstream blockbuster "Baahubali: The Conclusion" won award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, besides being named for special effects and action direction.

Ganesh Acharya won the choreography award for the Hindi film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Hindi film "Newton", a dark comedy on Indian democracy, was named the best Hindi film and a special mention went to its for his portrayal of a cynical Kapur called Tripathi's portrayal one of the highlights of the Amit V Masurkar-directed film.

"This is a very important day for me, and an equally important award. I am thankful to the government for recognising my work. When I stepped out of my village, I had the desire of winning a award someday. I am humbled," Tripathi said.

Nargis Dutt award for the best feature film on integration went to the Marathi film "Dhappa", while the Malayalam film "Aalorumkkam" was recognised as the best film on social issues.

Hindi film star was named the best supporting for her role in "Irada", which also bagged the award for the best film on environmental conservation/preservation.

"I just heard about it. It is my first award even though everyone thought I had already won a award. Today, it has finally come true," Dutta said.

won the best supporting for the Malayalam film "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum". The film was also recognised for original screenplay, while the best dialogues went to Odiya film "Hello Arsi". It was also recognised as the best Odiya film.

"Mhorkya", a Marathi film, was adjudged the best children's film, while the best Marathi film award went to "Kaccha Limbu".

Veteran K J Yesudas was recognised as the best male for his song 'Poy Maranja Kalam' in the Malayalam film "Viswasapoorva M Mansoor", while the best female went to Shashaa Tirupati for the song "Vaan" for "Kaatru Veliyidai".