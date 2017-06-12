TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

French Open 2017: Bethanie-Safarova win women's doubles title
Business Standard

Srinagar: 3 J&K policemen and one CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack

A group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade

ANI  |  Srinagar [India] 

Security personnel, Srinagar, Kashmir Valley, Valley, Tral, Pulwama District, South Kashmir, Kashmir, Indian Army, Army
Security personnel in Srinagar.

Three Jammu and Kashmir cops along with another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries after a grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker on Sunday night in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar.

All the injured personnel have been provided immediate treatment and are now out of danger.

According to the Police, a group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker, when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade as well, following which the personnel suffered splinter injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Srinagar: 3 J&K policemen and one CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack

A group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade

A group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade

Three Jammu and Kashmir cops along with another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries after a grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker on Sunday night in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar.

All the injured personnel have been provided immediate treatment and are now out of danger.

According to the Police, a group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker, when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade as well, following which the personnel suffered splinter injuries.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Srinagar: 3 J&K policemen and one CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack

A group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade

Three Jammu and Kashmir cops along with another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries after a grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker on Sunday night in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar.

All the injured personnel have been provided immediate treatment and are now out of danger.

According to the Police, a group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker, when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade as well, following which the personnel suffered splinter injuries.

image
Business Standard
177 22