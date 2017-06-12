Srinagar: 3 J&K policemen and one CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack

-
Three Jammu and Kashmir cops along with another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries after a grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker on Sunday night in Saraf Kadal in Srinagar.
All the injured personnel have been provided immediate treatment and are now out of danger.
According to the Police, a group began stone pelting at a CRPF bunker, when an unknown miscreant from the mob hurled a grenade as well, following which the personnel suffered splinter injuries.
