Srinagar: Cop thrashed to death by mob of stone-pelters near Jamia Masjid

A mob in Srinagar lynched a senior police officer during the night, official said on Friday.

The body of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayub Pandit was recovered on Friday morning from outside the in the Nowhatta area of the old city where he was attacked.

When hundreds were busy in prayers during the holiest night of the Muslim calendar called the 'Shab-e-Qadr' at the largest city mosque, a group of miscreants attacked Pandit at his post.

"The officer was on frisking duty at the He was carrying out his duties as usual when the miscreants attacked him," informed sources told IANS

"He tried to free himself and even fired in self-defence, injuring three. But the mob managed to lynch him," the sources said.

Reports said Pandit's security guards ran away after they found the mob too large to be handle.



Pandit belonged to Khanyar area which is adjacent to Nowhatta where he was killed.

He had been at the mosque post for quite sometime and many locals who regularly visited knew him.

Another officer sacrificed his life in line of duty DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of Security beaten to death by mob at #Nowhatta last night. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 23, 2017



Policemen posted in the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police do not wear uniform as a matter of service regulation.



Here is how Twitter reacted to the officer's death:



DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of J&K Police beaten to death by mob at #Nowhatta last night while @MirwaizKashmir shouted Pro-Pakistani slogans. — Sajid Yousuf (@Sajid_Yousuf_) June 23, 2017