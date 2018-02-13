Srinagar CRPF camp battle enters Day 2: LeT to blame & top 10 developments

-
Intermittent firing continued between security forces and terrorists at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar on Tuesday, after a failed attack on the security installation on Monday. Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, which led to the ongoing gun battle and has claimed the life of a CRPF jawan. Fierce fighting continued between militants and security forces in the heart of Srinagar on Monday after a foiled attack on the CRPF camp left a trooper dead and a policeman critically injured. Jammu & Kashmir: Intermittent firing continues between security personnel and terrorists at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF personnel lost his life in the attack on CRPF camp yesterday. The attack comes close on the heels of the strike on the Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, which left six people, including five Army personnel, dead. 2) One CRPF jawan killed: On Monday, a CRPF personnel, who was seriously injured in the gunfight during the ongoing encounter at the CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, succumbed to his injuries. Jammu & Kashmir: One CRPF personnel who was seriously injured in gunfight during ongoing encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar succumbs to injuries. pic.twitter.com/UDEdAD5uDt
The trooper was wounded in the shootout as the security forces prepared for a final assault against the holed-up militants, a police officer said.
He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, barely 300 metres away from the site of the gunfight, and died later.
It was the same hospital from where Pakistani LeT militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah managed to escape on February 6 after killing two policemen.3) Special Operations Group deployed: Troops of the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out the operation against the militants. Kashmir police chief S P Vaid in a tweet said: "I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Srinagar. Fortunately two terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on."
4) 'Militants couldn't enter HQ': Speaking to news agencies, CRPF IG Ravideep Sahai said: "They (militants) couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated. Operation is on."
I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Srinagar. Fortunately 2 terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) February 12, 2018
5) Alert sentries foiled the attack: Earlier on Monday, the militants had attempted to strike the CRPF camp but their attack was foiled by alert sentries, officials said. "The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said. ALSO READ: Sunjwan: Army sets camp ablaze; Pak alleges India creating 'war hysteria' 6) Militants tried to flee: The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in an under-construction house nearby, the officials said. 7) Two militants cornered: The building has been cordoned off by the CRPF. According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants. 8) More troops to cut off escape: Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF has moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman says Pak to pay for Sunjuwan attack: Top 10 developments 9) Incident follows Sunjuwan attack: The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people, including five soldiers. 10) Defence minister puts Pak on notice: Pakistan will pay for its "misadventure" and India reserved the right to respond at a "time of its choosing", Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, while blaming Islamabad for the terrorist attack at the Indian Army's Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu. After a visit to the Army camp, Sitharaman also asserted that Islamabad was expanding its "arc of terror" to areas south of the Pir Panjal Range in the Jammu region.
2 militants tried to barge into CRPF headquarters in the morning. They couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. 5 families have been evacuated. Operation is on: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai on encounter at CRPF camp in #Srinagar's Karan Nagar pic.twitter.com/loFzUFObXx— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018
