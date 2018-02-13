Srinagar CRPF camp battle enters Day 2: LeT to blame & top 10 developments

Intermittent firing continued between security forces and terrorists at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar on Tuesday, after a failed attack on the security installation on Monday. Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation, the (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, which led to the ongoing gun battle and has claimed the life of a CRPF jawan. Fierce fighting continued between militants and security forces in the heart of on Monday after a foiled attack on the CRPF camp left a trooper dead and a policeman critically injured. & Kashmir: Intermittent firing continues between security personnel and terrorists at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. One CRPF personnel lost his life in the attack on CRPF camp yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018 As darkness enveloped the Karan Nagar area, loud explosions and the rattle of automatic gunfire could be intermittently heard, officials and residents said. Police said residents in the vicinity had been evacuated to safety. Internet services were suspended in the area. Here are the top 10 developments: 1) claims responsibility: A caller identifying himself as Mehmood Shah of the telephoned a local news agency owning responsibility for the attack on the headquarters of the 23 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force. An attempted attack by militants on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was foiled on Monday, with a gunfight breaking out between security forces and the attackers, who took shelter in a building in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. One CRPF jawan lost his life after being grievously injured in the ongoing encounter. The attack comes close on the heels of the strike on the Sunjuwan military camp in by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, which left six people, including five Army personnel, dead. 2) One CRPF jawan killed: On Monday, a CRPF personnel, who was seriously injured in the gunfight during the ongoing encounter at the CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, succumbed to his injuries. & Kashmir: One CRPF personnel who was seriously injured in gunfight during ongoing encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar succumbs to injuries. pic.twitter.com/UDEdAD5uDt — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018

The trooper was wounded in the shootout as the security forces prepared for a final assault against the holed-up militants, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, barely 300 metres away from the site of the gunfight, and died later.

It was the same hospital from where Pakistani militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah managed to escape on February 6 after killing two policemen.

3) Special Operations Group deployed: Troops of the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of and Kashmir Police were carrying out the operation against the militants.

Kashmir police chief S P Vaid in a tweet said: "I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Fortunately two terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on." I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Fortunately 2 terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) February 12, 2018 4) 'Militants couldn't enter HQ': Speaking to news agencies, CRPF IG Ravideep Sahai said: "They (militants) couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated. Operation is on." 2 militants tried to barge into CRPF headquarters in the morning. They couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. 5 families have been evacuated. Operation is on: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai on encounter at CRPF camp in #Srinagar's Karan Nagar pic.twitter.com/loFzUFObXx — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018 5) Alert sentries foiled the attack: Earlier on Monday, the militants had attempted to strike the CRPF camp but their attack was foiled by alert sentries, officials said. ALSO READ: Sunjwan: Army sets camp ablaze; Pak alleges India creating 'war hysteria' "The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said.

6) Militants tried to flee: The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in an under-construction house nearby, the officials said.

7) Two militants cornered: The building has been cordoned off by the CRPF. According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants.

8) More troops to cut off escape: Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF has moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman says Pak to pay for Sunjuwan attack: Top 10 developments 9) Incident follows Sunjuwan attack: The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people, including five soldiers.