JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Facebook to collect usernames linked to suicidal games like Blue Whale
Business Standard

Srinagar in shut-down mode to prevent protest against killing of Rohingyas

Mirwaiz has been placed under house arrest to prevent his participation

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Police arrests Chairman of Moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after he defied his house detention and led a protest march towards Jamia Masjid at Nigeen in Srinagar on Friday Photo: PTI
Police arrests Chairman of Moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after he defied his house detention and led a protest march towards Jamia Masjid at Nigeen in Srinagar on Friday Photo: PTI

Restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar city on Friday to prevent protests against the killings of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, police said.

The restrictions were imposed in the areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal.

Authorities also decided not to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area.

Senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq had called for the protests.

Mirwaiz has been placed under house arrest to prevent his participation.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was arrested on Thursday, has been lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail.

Life in the Valley was partially affected due to the protest shutdown call.

Shops, public transport and other businesses remained closed in the five areas.
First Published: Fri, September 08 2017. 12:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU