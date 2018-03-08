JUST IN
SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', the saviour of regional cinema in 2017

Footfalls for Telegu cinema rose by 37 per cent to 240 million from 175 million and 'Baahubali 2' alone accounted for 43 million

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Amid Bollywood gloom, dubbed South Indian films taste success on TV too
Riding on the huge success of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', regional cinema in the country has touched a new high. While all other regional cinemas have seen an increase in footfalls and growth in revenue, Tamil industry has witnessed a downward spiral in terms of growth numbers. The reason behind India's large film production market is due to healthy regional film base with 29-full-fledged regional film industries. South India is the single largest regional market with all four regional languages gaining a strong audience reception, according to a report prepared by FICCI-EY. The report said the Telegu film segment clocked a 47 per cent growth in the net domestic collection in 2017 at Rs 15.33 billion against 10.42 billion in 2016.

The major chunk came from 'Baahubali 2: The conclusion', a Tamil-Telegu bilingual dubbed in Hindi, which contributed Rs 2.85 billion. Footfalls for Telegu cinema rose by 37 per cent to 240 million from 175 million and 'Baahubali 2' alone accounted for 43 million footfalls. Another movie that helped the Telegu industry was blockbuster romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy', a modern Telegu language take on 'Devdas'. Other blockbusters include 'Pelli Choopulu', 'Ghazi' and 'PSV Garuda Vega' from Telegu industry.

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 16:05 IST

