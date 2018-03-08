SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', the saviour of regional cinema in 2017

Riding on the huge success of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', in the country has touched a new high.

While all other regional cinemas have seen an increase in footfalls and growth in revenue, Tamil industry has witnessed a downward spiral in terms of growth numbers.

The reason behind India's large production market is due to healthy regional base with 29-full-fledged regional industries.

South India is the single largest regional market with all four regional languages gaining a strong audience reception, according to a report prepared by FICCI-EY.

The report said the Telegu segment clocked a 47 per cent growth in the net domestic collection in 2017 at Rs 15.33 billion against 10.42 billion in 2016. The major chunk came from 'Baahubali 2: The conclusion', a Tamil-Telegu bilingual dubbed in Hindi, which contributed Rs 2.85 billion.

Footfalls for Telegu cinema rose by 37 per cent to 240 million from 175 million and 'Baahubali 2' alone accounted for 43 million footfalls.

Another that helped the Telegu industry was blockbuster romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy', a modern Telegu language take on 'Devdas'. Other blockbusters include 'Pelli Choopulu', 'Ghazi' and 'PSV Garuda Vega' from Telegu industry.