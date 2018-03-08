SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2', the saviour of regional cinema in 2017

-
ALSO READLosing the plot 2017 in review: Baahubali, Virat to censored Padmavati, top 10 newsmakers South Indian movie makers on strike in protest against digital service fee Padmaavat Movie Review: A bland and tediously long film Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market
-
The major chunk came from 'Baahubali 2: The conclusion', a Tamil-Telegu bilingual dubbed in Hindi, which contributed Rs 2.85 billion.Footfalls for Telegu cinema rose by 37 per cent to 240 million from 175 million and 'Baahubali 2' alone accounted for 43 million footfalls. Another movie that helped the Telegu industry was blockbuster romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy', a modern Telegu language take on 'Devdas'. Other blockbusters include 'Pelli Choopulu', 'Ghazi' and 'PSV Garuda Vega' from Telegu industry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU