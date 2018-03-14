JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into Youth Congress worker's killing in Kannur
Business Standard

SSC paper leak: CBI registers preliminary enquiry into irregularities

Rajnath also appealed to the students to call off their protest.

ANI  |  New Delhi 

SSC paper leak, SSC scam, SSC leak case
FILE PHOTO: SSC aspirants stage a protest demanding CBI probe into the alleged SSC paper leak in New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recent Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

This came after the central government accepted the demand of protesting candidates seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

Responding to the demands, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said, "We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for a CBI inquiry."

Rajnath also appealed to the students to call off their protest.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had decided to hear on March 12 a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak.

Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi against what they term as "mass cheating".

Earlier on February 28, a group of students led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari also joined the protest.

On February 24, the SSC had released a notice, saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and would be re-conducted on March 9, 2018.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 20:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements