SSC paper leak: Delhi Court sends all four accused to 7-day police custody

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent all four accused arrested in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak to police custody for seven days.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation arrested four people involved in online hacking of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam.
The accused identified as Ajay, Parma, Gaurav, Sonu, were arrested from Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area.
The culprits used to charge Rs 1.5 million (Rs 15 lakh) to help examinees through an online app, 'Team Viewer'.
