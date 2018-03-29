JUST IN
Business Standard

SSC paper leak: Delhi Court sends all four accused to 7-day police custody

The culprits used to charge Rs 1.5 million to help examinees through an online app, 'Team Viewer'

ANI  |  New Delhi 

File photo: SSC aspirants stage a protest demanding CBI probe into the alleged SSC paper leak in New Delhi
A Delhi Court on Thursday sent all four accused arrested in connection with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak to police custody for seven days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation arrested four people involved in online hacking of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam.

The accused identified as Ajay, Parma, Gaurav, Sonu, were arrested from Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area.

The culprits used to charge Rs 1.5 million (Rs 15 lakh) to help examinees through an online app, 'Team Viewer'.
First Published: Thu, March 29 2018. 12:00 IST

