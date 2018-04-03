JUST IN
SSC paper leak: Delhi Police arrests four men who helped students cheat

SSC examination was busted on March 27 in a joint raid by the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force

ANI  |  New Delhi 

SSC Paper leak, Delhi Police crime branch
Delhi Police's Crime Branch Cell shows five persons, who have been arrested in connection with the SSC cheating case | Photo: PTI

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested four people involved in enabling cheating online in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

SSC examination was busted on March 27 in a joint raid by the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

Earlier on March 28, the Uttar Pradesh Police had initially arrested four accused in the case, who used to help candidates cheat in the exams with the help of an online app called 'Team Viewer'.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation has also been initiated.
First Published: Tue, April 03 2018. 20:53 IST

