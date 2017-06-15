St Stephen's releases first list, 98.5% cut-off for Economics, English

Students belonging to SC/ST have to secure at least 91.5 (ST) and 94.5 (SC) in their BFS

Stephen's College released its first list today for undergraduate programmes, with the highest cut-off point of 98.5 per cent marks being reserved for and



To be eligible for an interview for the honours course, students who studied in school need 98.5 per cent marks, those with a Science background need 98 per cent and those with 97.5 per cent marks in their Best of Four Subjects (BFS) in XIIth standard board examinations, the college website said.



For Economics, the cut-off is 98.5 for students and 97.5 for and Science students.



The cut-off for in the college was a notch higher at 99 per cent and a bit lower at 98.25 per cent for last year.



Students belonging to SC/ (non-Christian groups) have to secure at least 91.5 (ST) and 94.5 (SC) in their BFS, it said.



Students in the two categories need 97 per cent marks to make it to the interview round for



The cut-off for is 97.75 per cent, for BA programme, Philosophy and Mathematics 97 per cent, for Physics 96.66 per cent, for Chemistry 96.33 and for Sanskrit, 70 per cent, it said.



Except Sanskrit, where students had to secure 80 per cent marks last year, the cut offs have gone up or down by a few points this year.



There are separate cut-offs for Christian Scheduled Tribes, Church of North India (CNI), CNI Delhi Diocese, Other Christians, Christian Person with Disability, Person with Disability for some particular subjects, and for Urdu students.



Students in some of these categories need to have scored 65.0-95.5 per cent marks, depending on the subject they are opting for, to be eligible for interviews.



Being a minority institution, the college follows a schedule and procedure for admission which is different from that of other colleges.

