Star brands light up the catwalk

They used to be the names big fashion brands turned to when it was time to launch a new style or jazz up an old line. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and such others are the faces that have launched a plethora of local and international labels.

But now these stars are helming their independent fashion lines and hoping to leverage their mass appeal to build their own businesses. Will this trend pick up steam through 2018, or will it be just another marketing gimmick that soon loses its fizz? The trick lies in ensuring that the brands that the stars ...