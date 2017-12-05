Star India CEO Uday Shankar elevated as Asia president of 21st Century Fox
In new role, Shankar will lead 21st Century Fox's video businesses across Asia and work closely with 21CF's leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region
BS Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2Ub4WU4
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Invest in your future Open a demat account
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Explore the power of equity Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Make hay while the sun shines Open a demat account
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU