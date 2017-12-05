Star India CEO Uday Shankar elevated as Asia president of 21st Century Fox

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has been elevated as the president, 21st Century Fox, Asia, with immediate effect, in addition to his current responsibilities.

In his new role, Shankar will lead across Asia 21st Century Fox’s (21CF) video businesses, including and Fox Networks Group, and will work closely with 21CF leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region.

Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO said in a joint statement: “Uday’s new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation has driven in our most important growth market. Under Uday’s leadership, our India business has firmly established itself as a world-class asset with durable businesses across entertainment, sports, satellite distribution and OTT. His strategic vision has put 21CF at the forefront of content and distribution in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and we are very fortunate to benefit from Uday’s expanded leadership at a global level.”

Zubin Gandevia, president of Asia, will continue to oversee video brands across 14 markets and now report to Shankar under this realigned regional structure. 21CF’s in Asia will continue to report directly to Stacey Snider, chairman & CEO of

Shankar, who has been heading since October 2007, has led initiatives in distribution through Media Pro, movies through Fox Studio, regional television through Asianet, and sports, following 21CF’s (then News Corp) acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN in 2012.

In addition to his leadership of Star India, Shankar is a former president of the and the current chairman of the