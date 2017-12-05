JUST IN
Star India CEO Uday Shankar elevated as Asia president of 21st Century Fox

In new role, Shankar will lead 21st Century Fox's video businesses across Asia and work closely with 21CF's leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Uday Shankar, president, 21st Century Fox, Asia
Star India Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Uday Shankar has been elevated as the president, 21st Century Fox, Asia, with immediate effect, in addition to his current responsibilities.

In his new role, Shankar will lead across Asia 21st Century Fox’s (21CF) video businesses, including Star India and Fox Networks Group, and will work closely with 21CF leadership on key strategic initiatives in the region.

21st Century Fox Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch said in a joint statement: “Uday’s new role will enhance our strategic focus across all of Asia and enable us to further capture opportunities, building on the transformation Star India has driven in our most important growth market. Under Uday’s leadership, our India business has firmly established itself as a world-class asset with durable businesses across entertainment, sports, satellite distribution and OTT. His strategic vision has put 21CF at the forefront of content and distribution in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and we are very fortunate to benefit from Uday’s expanded leadership at a global level.”

Zubin Gandevia, president of Fox Networks Group Asia, will continue to oversee video brands across 14 markets and now report to Shankar under this realigned regional structure. 21CF’s film business in Asia will continue to report directly to Stacey Snider, chairman & CEO of 20th Century Fox Film.

Shankar, who has been heading Star India since October 2007, has led initiatives in distribution through Media Pro, movies through Fox Studio, regional television through Asianet, and sports, following 21CF’s (then News Corp) acquisition of its joint venture with ESPN in 2012.

In addition to his leadership of Star India, Shankar is a former president of the Indian Broadcasting Federation and the current chairman of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee.
First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 18:00 IST

