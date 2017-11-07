Star Sports bags broadcasting rights for New Zealand cricket till Apr 2020

Star India's sports
broadcast network Star Sports
has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for New Zealand Cricket
including all men's and women's international matches being organized in the island country for the next 3 years. The rights are valid throughout the Indian subcontinent and South-East Asia. India
is expected to play a total of 3 Tests, 10 ODIs and 3 T20s during this period in New Zealand.
Previously, the rights were held by Sony Pictures Network India
(SPN).
New Zealand Cricket
Chief Executive David White said: "We are delighted to form this partnership with Star, India's leading sports
broadcaster, and a market leader in the industry. It is great to be aligned with such go-ahead, progressive broadcasters, well known for their innovative approach, and for putting fans and businesses first."
