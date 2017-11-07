Star Sports bags broadcasting rights for New Zealand cricket till Apr 2020

Star India's broadcast network has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for including all men's and women's international matches being organized in the island country for the next 3 years. The rights are valid throughout the Indian subcontinent and South-East Asia. is expected to play a total of 3 Tests, 10 ODIs and 3 T20s during this period in



Previously, the rights were held by Sony Pictures Network (SPN).

The first tournament to be broadcast under Star Sports' partnership with will be West Indies' tour of beginning from December 1. Among other series to be telecast are Pakistan's tour of and the between Australia, and in early 2018.

With this, Star now has the rights to three boards, including and

A Star spokesperson said, " is proud to become the home for in In recent years, the team has delivered a strong performance on the field, taking it to number 1 in the T20 rankings. With two tours to over the next two years, Indian fans are in for very exciting on "

Chief Executive David White said: "We are delighted to form this partnership with Star, India's leading broadcaster, and a market leader in the industry. It is great to be aligned with such go-ahead, progressive broadcasters, well known for their innovative approach, and for putting fans and businesses first."