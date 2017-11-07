JUST IN
Star Sports bags broadcasting rights for New Zealand cricket till Apr 2020

Previously, the rights were held by Sony Pictures Network India

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Star India's sports broadcast network Star Sports has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for New Zealand Cricket including all men's and women's international matches being organized in the island country for the next 3 years. The rights are valid throughout the Indian subcontinent and South-East Asia. India is expected to play a total of 3 Tests, 10 ODIs and 3 T20s during this period in New Zealand.
 
The first tournament to be broadcast under Star Sports' partnership with New Zealand Cricket will be West Indies' tour of New Zealand beginning from December 1. Among other series to be telecast are Pakistan's tour of New Zealand and the tri-series between Australia, New Zealand and England in early 2018.

With this, Star India now has the rights to three cricket boards, including India and Bangladesh.

A Star India spokesperson said, "Star Sports is proud to become the home for New Zealand Cricket in India. In recent years, the New Zealand cricket team has delivered a strong performance on the field, taking it to number 1 in the T20 rankings. With two India tours to New Zealand over the next two years, Indian sports fans are in for very exciting cricket on Star Sports."

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said: "We are delighted to form this partnership with Star, India's leading sports broadcaster, and a market leader in the industry. It is great to be aligned with such go-ahead, progressive broadcasters, well known for their innovative approach, and for putting fans and businesses first."
First Published: Tue, November 07 2017. 16:40 IST

