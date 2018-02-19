Star wins audio-visual production rights for IPL, BCCI domestic season

JUST IN
ANI  |  Mumbai 

Indian Premiere League, IPL
(Photo courtesy: IPL)

Star India Pvt Ltd on Monday won the rights for audio-visual production services for Indian Premier League (IPL) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Domestic Cricket for the 2018-19 season.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, in an official statement, informed that the board had invited Request For Proposal (RFP) documents for services relating to the live production of all matches for IPL Season 2018 and Domestic Cricket Season 2018-19.

The service agreement and the contract term will cover one season of the IPL (2018) and one season of Domestic Cricket (2018-2019), Choudhary further said in the statement.

The statement also read, "The BCCI, however, reserves the right to extend the term for one more Season of IPL (2019) and one more Season of Domestic Cricket (2019-2020) and at its discretion, further extend the term to include IPL Season 2020, as provided for in the Services Agreement.
First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 22:52 IST

