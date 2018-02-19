Star wins audio-visual production rights for IPL, BCCI domestic season

Pvt Ltd on Monday won the rights for audio-visual production services for (IPL) and (BCCI) Domestic Cricket for the 2018-19 season.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, in an official statement, informed that the board had invited Request For Proposal (RFP) documents for services relating to the live production of all matches for Season 2018 and Domestic Cricket Season 2018-19.

The service agreement and the contract term will cover one season of the (2018) and one season of Domestic Cricket (2018-2019), Choudhary further said in the statement.

The statement also read, "The BCCI, however, reserves the right to extend the term for one more Season of (2019) and one more Season of Domestic Cricket (2019-2020) and at its discretion, further extend the term to include Season 2020, as provided for in the Services Agreement.