Starc, Hazelwood late strikes put Aussies on top; England 233/5 at stumps

A 10-ball spell with the new ball gave Australia two late and crucial dismissals - of skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow - as England managed 233 at the loss of five wickets at stumps on the first day of the final Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, here.
Root once again fell short of reaching the three digit score as he clipped off his pads to Mitchell Marsh at square leg after scoring 83.
England won the toss and came to bat first after a rain-delayed start. Opener Mark Stoneman gave a good start to the side until he was caught-behind on the back foot off Pat Cummins at 24.
Stoneman was followed by James Vince who was also dismissed by Cummins at 25.
Alastair Cook, fresh from his unbeaten 244 at the Melbourne Test, hit 39 before given an lbw out to Josh Hazlewood on review.
Root and Dawid Malan then shared a 133-run partnership until the skipper flicked catch to fit-again Starc.
The new ball proved quite productive for the hosts as it gave two wickets to them just before stumps.
After Root's wicket, Jonny Bairstow ended the day after scoring just five and giving the last wicket of the day on the final delivery.
Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers, registering 2-44 from 17 overs in his first Test match at the SCG.
Hazlewood also claimed two wickets for the hosts while Starc took one.
The second day will resume with David Malan at the crease on 55. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali, who is set to face the first ball in the morning will join him.
