'Start Gun ki baat': Sena, Congress target govt over soldiers' mutilation

ally and the party on Tuesday attacked the over the mutilation of two soldiers' bodies by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) with asking Prime Minister Modi to stop his "Mann ki baat" and instead take up "Gun ki baat".

leader and former Kapil Sibal recalled the remarks of Smriti Irani in 2013 when she had threatened to send bangles to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when two Indian soldiers were similarly mutilated by Pakistani soldiers and asked whether she will be sending bangles to Prime Minister Modi now.

Clarifying the government's stand, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the was acting tough against border violations and the sacrifice of the soldiers will not go waste.

In a sharp reaction to the killing and the mutilation of two Indian soldiers near the Line of Control, Thackeray said Kashmir is "burning" and the must take action.

"It's time to stop 'Mann ki Baat' and start 'Gun ki Baat' against Pakistan," he demanded, referring to the Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast.

leader A.K. Antony, a former Defence Minister, said that during the party-led UPA regime there was just one incident of mutilation but since the BJP-led NDA took over at least three such incidents have taken place.

"It (the incident) has affected the morale of Indian people, Indian Army and also the continuous attacks on military installations has put a question mark about the security structure on the border. More than anything, it has affected the prestige, respect and morale of the Indian Army," Antony said.

He termed the act as cowardly and inhuman and asked the to give a free hand to the Army to seek retribution.

His party colleague Sibal wondered if Union Minister Smriti Irani would now "gift bangles" to Modi.

"During the UPA regime there was a woman MP (Smriti Irani) who said the Prime Minister should be gifted bangles. Will the same MP who is now a Minister send bangles to Prime Minister Modi?," Sibal asked.

Sibal also said the BJP-led NDA will have time to protect the borders "only if they have time to spare from election campaigns".

"What kind of a is this that despite knowing that will not change its ways, they invited the ISI to Pathankot," said Sibal, referring to the Pakistani team that went to Pathankot to probe the 2016 terror attack on an Indian airbase.

"In the last 35 months, 135 soldiers have died in Jammu and Kashmir. Who is responsible for this?" he asked.

"They said demonetisation will end terrorism, but terror attacks only increased after that. I remember when Hemraj was beheaded (in 2013) Sushmaji (External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj) said 'We should get 10 heads for one'...How many heads will they get for two?" Sibal wondered.

Maharashtra Minister Ramdas Kadam, of the Shiv Sena, took potshots at Modi, saying he should concentrate more on security than elections.

"What's stopping the Centre from taking direct action against How many more soldiers should we lose and how many more widows should we see before India does something?" he said, demanding direct action against the neighbouring the country.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that Modi's remarks on and black money had become an albatross around his neck.

Prasad rejected the opposition criticism and said the was taking tough action on border violations.

"The army has issued a public statement that adequate, suitable and effective response shall be given. Let's leave it to the armed forces to completely concretise their strategy," Prasad told CNN News 18 channel.

The said it will support the over its response to the mutilation by the Army of bodies of the Army's Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and the BSF's Head Constable Prem Sagar along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.