State funeral for Arjan Singh tomorrow, flag to fly at half mast

A state funeral will be accorded to and the flag will fly at half mast in all government buildings here on Monday in his honour, the Home ministry said on Sunday.



The last rites of Singh, who passed away at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital yesterday, would be performed at Brar Square here at 10 am on Monday.



"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, a state funeral will be accorded and flag will fly half-mast on the day of the funeral (September 18) in Delhi on all buildings where it is flown regularly," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.Arjan Singh, the hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died here yesterday at the age of 98.He was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the when he was only 44 years old, a task he carried out with elan. He was the chief of the when it found itself at the forefront of the 1965 conflict.Singh, who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft, had played a major role in transforming the into one of the most potent air forces globally and the fourth biggest in the world.Known as a man of few words, he was not only a fearless fighter pilot but had profound knowledge about air power which he applied in a wide spectrum of air operations. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour, in 1965.

