State home ministers' meet on internal security postponed

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date was given

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given

A meeting of state home ministers, called by Union Home Minister to discuss the situation in the country, was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period.



The meeting of state home ministers, which was scheduled for July 3, has been postponed "indefinitely", a home ministry official said.



No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given.



Sources said the reluctance of a few non- (BJP) ruled state governments to participate in the meeting could be the reason for the postponement.



The prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross- border terrorism, violence and other issues were expected to be discussed at the meeting.



This would have been first such conference on during the Democratic Alliance (NDA) government rule.



During the (UPA) regime, the home ministry used to call a conference of chief ministers every year to discuss issues related to



However, no such conference was held in the last three years.

Press Trust of India