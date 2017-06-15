TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt set to launch 'Parivar Vikas' programme to improve family planning
Business Standard

State home ministers' meet on internal security postponed

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date was given

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

A meeting of state home ministers, called by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the internal security situation in the country, was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period.

The meeting of state home ministers, which was scheduled for July 3, has been postponed "indefinitely", a home ministry official said.



No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given.

Sources said the reluctance of a few non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments to participate in the meeting could be the reason for the postponement.

The prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross- border terrorism, Maoist violence and other issues were expected to be discussed at the meeting.

This would have been first such conference on internal security during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government rule.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the home ministry used to call a conference of chief ministers every year to discuss issues related to internal security.

However, no such conference was held in the last three years.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

State home ministers' meet on internal security postponed

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date was given

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given A meeting of state home ministers, called by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the internal security situation in the country, was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period.

The meeting of state home ministers, which was scheduled for July 3, has been postponed "indefinitely", a home ministry official said.

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given.

Sources said the reluctance of a few non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments to participate in the meeting could be the reason for the postponement.

The prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross- border terrorism, Maoist violence and other issues were expected to be discussed at the meeting.

This would have been first such conference on internal security during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government rule.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the home ministry used to call a conference of chief ministers every year to discuss issues related to internal security.

However, no such conference was held in the last three years. image
Business Standard
177 22

State home ministers' meet on internal security postponed

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date was given

A meeting of state home ministers, called by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the internal security situation in the country, was on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period.

The meeting of state home ministers, which was scheduled for July 3, has been postponed "indefinitely", a home ministry official said.

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given.

Sources said the reluctance of a few non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state governments to participate in the meeting could be the reason for the postponement.

The prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross- border terrorism, Maoist violence and other issues were expected to be discussed at the meeting.

This would have been first such conference on internal security during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government rule.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the home ministry used to call a conference of chief ministers every year to discuss issues related to internal security.

However, no such conference was held in the last three years.

image
Business Standard
177 22