States spend lower than their budgeted estimates: PRS Legislative Research

States tend to spend lower than what they project in their A research by Delhi-based non-profit organization shows states missed their spending targets consistently by seven per cent between 2011-12 and 2015-16. The actual spending was lower than their

The underspending was most for (27 per cent) and (25 per cent). Usually, states spend 80 per cent of their Budgeted funds on revenue expenditure. The residual 20 per cent is used to finance capital expenditure. From 2011 to 2015, states witnessed an underspending of six per cent in their revenue expenditure and 16 per cent in their capital expenditure.

The study has evaluated the sector wise funding pattern of states. It goes on to establish that rural development witnessed the highest underspending at 16 per cent, it was followed by irrigation and welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes, each at 13 per cent. Other key sectors like health (10 per cent), education (nine per cent) and agriculture (nine per cent) also recorded underspending.

The report captures an interesting trend- overspending of the in the energy sector. States might have gone on an overdrive to spend on energy to cover the additional expenditure under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme. The scheme was launched in November 2015 while all states were done with their by March 2015. Of the 19 states covered in the study, 12 states participated in the UDAY scheme and took over 75 per cent of their discoms' (electricity distribution companies) debt. The debt burden for these states swelled as their combined debt ran into Rs 2.19 trillion. Rajasthan, for instance, took over its discoms' debt equal to 8.8 per cent of its GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). Comparably, it was 5.4 per cent for Haryana, 4.8 per cent for Madhya Pradesh, 3.8 per cent for Punjab and 3.5 per cent for Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on the spending pattern for 2017-18, the study expects states to spend 16 per cent of their total expenditure on education. The expenditure would be primarily concentrated on schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, construction and maintenance of school buildings and payment of teacher salaries. At 25 per cent of its Budget estimates, Delhi is expected to spend the most on education. ranks at the bottom on education spends at nine per cent. The reason why Delhi is an outlier in education and health spending is because it does not have to expend much on police, agriculture and rural development.

On health, states are expected to spend four per cent of their Budgeted outlays in 2017-18. Major portion of this spending will be on payment of salaries to doctors and construction and maintenance of hospitals. Sizeable expenditure will also be incurred on implementation of the Rural Health Mission (NRHM). Here again, Delhi leads the pack with 13 per cent of its Budget spending on health. is budgeted to spend the lowest at three per cent.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are tipped to be the top spenders on agriculture with a share of 14 per cent, 12 per cent and 12 per cent respectively of their Budget outgo. Average spending by states is seen at seven per cent of the total outlay. Apart from flagship sectoral schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, crop insurance schemes will consume significant portion of the Budgeted expenditure.