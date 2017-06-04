Statspeak: Raring to go

34% of Indian millennials are most likely to travel to Asia within the next 5 years

34% of Indian millennials are most likely to travel to Asia within the next 5 years

Fifty per cent of Indian millennials are worried about the impact having children will have on the quality of their holidays, according to the Expedia Millennial Survey. The survey also reveals that 34 per cent of them are most likely to travel to Asia within the next five years while 18 per cent would travel to Europe.

STR Team