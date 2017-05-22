Statspeak: Smart plunge

Seven out of 10 people in India won’t give up their smartphone for one month, even if offered a day with their favourite celebrity. One in three feels lost or frustrated without it and most people would give up family and hobbies before their smartphone for a week. These insights were discovered in the B2X Smartphone and IoT Consumer Trends 2017 global study. All figures in per cent; Source: B2X Smartphone and IoT Consumer Trends 2017

STR Team