JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar bypolls 2018: BJP loses Gorakhpur; top 10 developments
Business Standard

Statue wars continue: Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's bust vandalised in Assam

The incident follows a similar act of vandalism in Kolkata where a bust of the Jana Sangh leader was damaged on March 7, for which seven people were arrested

ANI  |  Kokrajhar 

shyama Prasad Mukherjee bust
Police officers clean the bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee after it was vandalised in Kolkata Photo: PTI

A statue of Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Moo was found damaged in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Kokrajhar's Rabindra Nagar.

Kokrajhar police officials rushed to the spot as soon as the locals informed the police and the matter is under investigation.

The incident follows a similar act of vandalism in Kolkata where a bust of the Jana Sangh leader was damaged on March 7, for which seven people were arrested.

This is the first such case in Assam after a statue of Communist leader Vladimir Lenin was toppled in Tripura town two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Left Front out of rule on March 3.

Mukherjee's bust in Kokrajhar was reportedly inaugurated in 2002 by BJP leader and former Bihar Minister Kailashpati Mishra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 15 2018. 09:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements