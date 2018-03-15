Statue wars continue: Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's bust vandalised in Assam

A statue of Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Moo was found damaged in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Kokrajhar's Rabindra Nagar.

Kokrajhar police officials rushed to the spot as soon as the locals informed the police and the matter is under investigation.

The incident follows a similar act of vandalism in Kolkata where a bust of the Jana Sangh leader was damaged on March 7, for which seven people were arrested.

This is the first such case in after a statue of Communist leader was toppled in Tripura town two days after the (BJP) swept the Left Front out of rule on March 3.

Mukherjee's bust in Kokrajhar was reportedly inaugurated in 2002 by leader and former Bihar Minister Kailashpati Mishra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)