Statues of Nataraja, Bahubali, among 24 antiques brought back by Modi govt

A metal statue of from the and a terracota female figure dating back to the are among the 24 the government has brought home from abroad since 2014 when it came to power.



Of the 24, including a statue of and a Nataraja, 16 were brought back from the US, five from and one each from Canada, and Singapore, the (ASI) said in reply to an RTI query filed by a PTI correspondent.



The were "voluntarily returned" by the countries between 2014 and 2017, it said.The did not give details on how these antiquities, representing pieces of India's priceless heritage, were taken away.The said 13 were still to be retrieved from foreign countries, includingSenior government officials said the government was emphasising on bringing back stolen from India through diplomatic channels.The list of that have made their way home from the US includes the statue of from the Chola dynasty belonging to Tamil Nadu and a metal image ofA bronze statue of Saint Mannikkavachaka, metal images of Ganesha, and Parvati, a terracota female figure from the Mauryan period and a floral tile from Kashmir have also been brought back from the US, the said.Besides, the US has returned the following: a sandstone male figure in posture, a sandstone bust of a female, a sandstone broken figure, a stone image of Durga, a damaged sandstone image of in dancing posture, a mutilated sandstone panel depicting two male figures (vidhyaadharas), and stone images of a couple, it said.has returned a seated Buddha, a panel of devotees of Buddha, a stone image of Pratyangira and statues of and Ardhanareeswar.A statue of Uma Parameshwari has been brought back from Singapore, a Parrot Lady from and a Durga (Mahishmardini) belonging to Jammu and Kashmir from Germany, the said."Sculpture of Brahma and Brahmani already handed over to India High Commission in London UK," it said.A female bracket figure, a torso of Vishnu, Bharhut sculpture and Tanjore paintings are still to be retrieved from the US.A stele of Varaha from the Pala period, a stone panel depicting Revanta and other figures, statues of female and male devotees are also to be brought back from the country, the RTI reply said.A stone sculpture of Varah and Jain Trithanka image are the to be retrieved from Switzerland, it said.A stone sculpture of Buddha is to be brought back from A pair of door guardians (Vijaynagar empire) as well as the Dancing Child Sambandara, Nandi, Trident with Kali — all from Chola dynasty — are to be retrieved from Australia, the said.