Status quo continues in Doklam since August 28: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday asserted that there are no new developments at Doklam and its vicinity and that reports to the contrary were incorrect.

Addressing the weekly press briefing here, official spokesperson said that it is important to have an accurate understanding of the situation and not to paint an alarmist picture.

"There are no new developments at face-off site and its vicinity since August 28 disengagement. The status quo prevails in the area and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and mischievous," Kumar said.

Responding to a poser on the release of Indian prisoner Hamid Ansari, languishing in a Pakistan jail, Kumar said the ministry is in touch with the Pakistani authorities and expects an update on the same very soon.

Further discussing the connectivity with through One Belt, One Road (OBOR), the spokesperson said there has been no change in India's stand on the issue.

"We have articulated out stand on several times from this forum and there is no change in the stand. We are for connectivity but connectivity which is open, free and equitable. Similarly, our stand on Kashmir is also very well known," he said.

