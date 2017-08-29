Stay indoors if heavy rains persist today: Maharashtra govt to employees

government employees have been advised to stay home on Wednesday if rains persist, state chief secretary Sumit Mallick said today.



Torrential rains wreaked havoc in the megapolis today, throwing normal life in utter chaos. The city recorded a massive 65 mm of precipitation in just three hours.



Mallick issued an advisory in the evening after discussing the situation with the higher authorities.The advisory stated that if heavy rains persisted tomorrow, the staff may stay home. However, emergency services will continue.Those who have easy access to office may report for duty, it added.Besides the metropolis, adjoining and Thane were lashed by incessant downpour since last night, delaying and leaving vehicles crawling through waterlogged roads in the low-lying areas.