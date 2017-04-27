Stayzilla co-founder gets anticipatory bail

-
The Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Sachit Singhi, the co-founder of online accommodation aggregator Stayzilla. The development comes on a complaint filed by a vendor, Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions alleging that the startup has not paid dues of over Rs 1.69 crore.
Earlier, his petition for anticipatory bail was dismissed by a sessions court. Legal sources said that the Court has now granted anticipatory bail to the start up entrepreneur.
The High Court earlier this month granted bail to Yogendra Vasupal, one of the founders of Stayzilla, almost four weeks after he was arrested by the police.
Vasupal was arrested on March 14 on charges of cheating after a vendor Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions complained that dues of over Rs 1.69 crore were not paid by the company that suspended its operations.
Stayzilla decided to suspend operations in February and said it was looking at a different business model.
