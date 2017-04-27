Stayzilla co-founder gets anticipatory bail

The Madras High Court has granted to Sachit Singhi, the co-founder of online accommodation aggregator The development comes on a complaint filed by a vendor, alleging that the startup has not paid dues of over Rs 1.69 crore.

Earlier, his petition for was dismissed by a sessions court. Legal sources said that the Court has now granted to the start up entrepreneur.

The High Court earlier this month granted bail to Yogendra Vasupal, one of the founders of Stayzilla, almost four weeks after he was arrested by the police.

Vasupal was arrested on March 14 on charges of cheating after a vendor complained that dues of over Rs 1.69 crore were not paid by the company that suspended its operations.

decided to suspend operations in February and said it was looking at a different business model.