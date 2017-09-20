Steve Smith picks Sachin, Harbhajan ahead of Kohli in his dream team

If skipper has to pick two India cricketers in his dream team, India counterpart Kohli would not be part of it.

"I would have and in my team," Smith on Wednesday said when asked to name two cricketers he would like to have in his side.

Smith and Kohli are billed as world's best two batsmen at present.

Asked to talk about the rivalry between them, Smith said: "I think is a terrific player and captain. What he has done with the Indian team is been exceptional. Personally, I don't like battles with different players if that makes sense."

Since has come the fitness of the team has improved a lot," Smith, 28, said.

Smith is set to play his 100th ODI at the here on Thursday when India will take on the Aussies in the second One-Day International of the five-match series. India lead 1-0 at the moment.

Talking about playing at the iconic venue where the emergence of Australian took place 30 years back in 1987 when Allan Border's led his side to World Cup glory defeating England, Smith said: "I have never played an international match here. I assume the crowd will be pretty loud and packed. I am looking forward to playing here. I have watched a lot of games in the past being played here."

Smith named spin king Shane Warne and batting legend Sir Donald Bradman as the two picks in his all-time Test side while in ODIs he would take Mitchell Johnson and Mike Hussey.