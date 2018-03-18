Stop regularising unauthorised construction: Delhi HC suggests to AAP govt

To put a stop to increasing unauthorised constructions in the national capital, the Delhi High Court has suggested to the AAP government to "stop regularising" illegally-built buildings and to not allow them to exist after paying a "compounding" fees.

The advice by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar came during the hearing on a PIL moved by the residents welfare association (RWA) of a south Delhi colony against unauthorised constructions and encroachment in some nearby areas.

"Stop compounding and stop regularising," the court said to the Delhi government while issuing notice to it, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the police, the civic body and Delhi Jal Board, seeking their reply to the petition before the next date of hearing on July 24.

A direction was also issued to the petitioner RWA to file an affidavit listing its members and indicating that their properties are not illegally constructed.

The RWA of Chattarpur Extension colony in south Delhi has in its plea said that illegal constructions and encroachments were being carried out nearby under a high tension power line.

It has said that before approaching the high court, it had made several complaints to the authorities, but no action had been taken on their representations till date.