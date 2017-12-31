Story in numbers: Crucial Bills coming up this winter session

Test Of Mettle Recent wins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will not give it the legislative muscle to push critical bills through the Rajya Sabha. The BJP now covers 19 of 29 states, and 67 per cent of the country’s population. In the Lok Sabha, the party runs a majority government with 280 members.

PRS Legislative Research says the BJP’s victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh demonstrate the following: Four members of Parliament from Gujarat will retire from the Rajya Sabha in 2018. Of them, the BJP ...