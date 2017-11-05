Story in numbers: Over 6,400 corruption cases pending trials in courts

As many as 1,629 cases of corruption were reported in India — in which 9,960 people were involved or 11 every day — under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, over two-and-half years ended June 30, 2017, according to a reply to the Rajya Sabha on August 10. Of the 9,960 people involved, 6,023 or 60 per cent were private persons/citizens, 3,896 or 39 per cent were public servants and 41 were politicians, the data show. The number of corruption cases registered increased almost 10 per cent to 673 in 2016, from 617 in 2015. As many as 339 cases were registered ...