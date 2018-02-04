-
ALSO READBudget 2018 might have Rs 740-bn allocation towards fertiliser subsidy Budget 2018: Education sector to get a boost by up to 14% Budget 2018: Unfair to judge me on demonetisation and GST only, says Modi No major gains in higher education under NDA govt, reveals AISHE report Indian Budget's misplaced priorities
-
Story in numbers: Spending on education in four years of Modi government
Per-student allocation to the programme increased by 17% in 2016-17 to Rs 6,350 from Rs 5,424 in 2015-16
Business Standard Last Updated at February 4, 2018 20:59 IST
http://mybs.in/2VkUibX
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU