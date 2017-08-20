Story in numbers: Trouble and strife

With the disclaimer that maintenance of law and order is a state subject, Union minister of state for internal security Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha in a written answer during Parliament's monsoon session that Uttar Pradesh saw 60 incidents of communal violence, highest in the country, till May this year. This is not surprising. UP is the biggest and most populous state. But, what is interesting is the other states. West Bengal saw only 16 incidents in 2014. In 2017, till May alone, it had already witnessed 26. Odisha hardly had any violence in 2014 but had four till May ...