Strategic partnership model process to start in 6 months, says Navy chief

Admiral on Wednesday voiced optimism that the model process to involve the Indian private sector in defence manufacturing would start in six months.

Asked about the model which recently got approved, Lanba said: "All the three services will have to go and get the AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) on what we want to be built through the strategic partners. So that the strategic partner in any segment can be identified. We are hopeful that we should be able to move this process within six months."

Issuing an AoN is usually the first step in defence procurements.

Earlier, speaking at a seminar on 'Building India's Future Navy' organised by industrial chamber and the Navy, Admiral Lanba said the policy would take India a long way in defence manufacturing.

"International partnership is set to undergo a paradigm shift with the model. This policy along with initiatives like Make in India will go a long way in building sustainable model for development of a platform and equipment requiring niche technologies," he said.

The policy envisages the establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with qualified Indian industry majors, in which the Indian industry partners would tie up with global original equipment manufacturers.

Four sectors have been finalised for the model at present - fighter aircraft, helicopters, submarines and armoured fighting vehicles and main battle tanks.

The policy was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council on May 20, and the Union Cabinet "took note" of it on May 24.