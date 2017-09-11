Strategic partnership with Afghanistan article of faith for India: Swaraj

-
India's strategic partnership and friendship with Afghanistan is an "article of faith" for it and "not just another relationship, but a spiritual and civilisational connect", External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said here on Monday.
Issuing a joint statement with her Afghanistan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani here, she said that their bilateral relations are not important for just the two nations but for the entire region.
Without naming Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj said that India and Afghanistan "will remain united in overcoming the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism and safe havens and sanctuaries".
She announced that "116 new high impact development projects would be jointly implemented that would bring socio-economic and infrastructure development", especially in the suburban and rural communities in 31 provinces of Afghanistan.
"India has been and will continue to work with people of Afghanistan in their effort to build a secure, stable, peaceful, prosperous, united and inclusive Afghanistan," Sushma Swaraj said.
She also expressed her gratitude to Afghan security for "ensuring the safety of Indians working in Afghanistan".
